Hasbro Announces New Episodes of POWER RANGERS: DINO FURY

Hasbro's entertainment studio, eOne, announces that the next installment of the 29th season of the global franchise "Power Rangers" will be arriving on Netflix in the U.S. later this fall. Following a thrilling batch of episodes that dropped earlier this year, the second season of "Power Rangers: Dino Fury" will close out with 11 exciting 22-minute episodes, which will debut on September 29, 2022.

The announcement comes as Hasbro's Power Week (August 22-28) begins to roll out with a number of exciting developments about what fans can expect as the franchise continues to evolve and expand.

In Season 2, with the seeming defeat of the villainous Void Knight, Pine Ridge has enjoyed a period of relative calm. The Rangers have thrown themselves into their civilian lives while Zayto and Aiyon use the technology of Dinohenge to search for their home planet of Rafkon. That's all about to change. With villains new and old gathering against them, the adventure of the Dino Fury POWER RANGERS is only beginning.

"Power Rangers: Dino Fury" stars Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Jordon Fite, Kai Moya, Chance Perez and Tessa Rao and Simon Bennett serves as showrunner.

"We are so excited for fans to experience the final climactic episodes of season two, where all storylines and threads pay off," said Simon Bennett. "We've packed in twists and turns, as well moments of heart between these amazing Power Rangers, and it is been so rewarding to see these characters grow over the last two years."

The first half of "Power Rangers: Dino Fury" Season 2 is currently available now on Netflix. Additionally, Hasbro's toy line, inspired by the series, features new Lightening Collection characters, new weapons, new Zords (with unique Megazord combinations!), and a new vehicle, the Dino Fury Cycle, a T-rex inspired motorcycle with blasters.

Currently, POWER RANGERS is celebrating 29 continuous years on the air, MAKING IT one of the longest-running kids' live-action series in television history, with more than 900 episodes aired to date. Created by Haim Saban and launched in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the series celebrates its 29th overall season with "Power Rangers Dino Fury," airing now exclusively on Netflix in the U.S.

