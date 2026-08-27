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Harry Styles Launches Madison Square Garden Residency, GMA Reports

Sam Champion rounds up the day's buzziest entertainment headlines in a brief pop culture segment.

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Harry Styles kicked off a residency at Madison Square Garden, according to a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Pop News segment hosted by Sam Champion. The update on the singer's New York run was one of several items Champion covered in the brief entertainment roundup.

The segment did not go into detail on the residency's format, schedule, or setlist, focusing instead on the fact that the shows had begun at the arena.

Also featured in the same segment was news that Toy Story 5 is set to arrive on Disney+ on September 23, giving viewers another upcoming release to watch for. Champion additionally reported that the Transportation Security Administration had announced the winner of its annual Cutest Canine Contest, rounding out the mix of lighter entertainment and lifestyle stories.

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