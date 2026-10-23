Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas to Launch Sunset Hour With Kylie Minogue Wines

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Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas is introducing Sunset Hour with Kylie Minogue Wines, marking the venue's first-ever brand partnership featured on its new digital marquee. Guests can unwind on the newly renovated patio overlooking the Las Vegas Strip while enjoying music curated by global pop icon Kylie Minogue and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

'There's something extraordinary about watching the sun set over Las Vegas, where every evening feels like an opportunity to celebrate,' said Kylie Minogue, Founder of Kylie Minogue Wines and global music icon. 'Wine and music both have an incredible ability to tell stories and bring people together. I hope guests enjoy a moment to slow down and take in the view, while sharing our Prosecco Rosé against the backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip.'

The Sunset Hour experience features:

A music playlist specially curated by Kylie Minogue

A complimentary glass of Kylie Prosecco Rosé or Kylie No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé for guests who book a table online. Complimentary alcoholic wine is available only to guests 21 and older with valid identification.

Seating on Hard Rock Cafe's newly renovated patio overlooking the Las Vegas Strip

Additional Happenings at Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas

Micro Music Festival: On November 3, Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas will host its next Micro Music Festival, giving local musicians a platform to showcase their talent. The open-mic-style event features 15-minute sets from independent artists, including solo performers, duos, trios, and full bands. Guests are invited to support local talent while enjoying a meal at the cafe.

Veterans Day: In honor of Veterans Day, current and former U.S. service members can enjoy a complimentary burger. Year-round, U.S. service members receive 15% off food and non-alcoholic beverages for their entire party.

Game-Day Tailgate Parties: From Raiders game-day excitement to select NFL and college football matchups, fans can catch the action in a lively atmosphere with a dedicated game-day menu, $5 draft beer specials, and 20% off food and Rock Shop merchandise for sports fans wearing any team gear or presenting a game ticket. Game-day celebrations and football watch events continue throughout the season, including the playoffs, leading up to the Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, February 14, 2027.

Event Details

Sunset Hour with Kylie Minogue Wines: Daily from 5-6 p.m. through December 30, 2026

Reservations through OpenTable are required to receive a complimentary glass of Kylie Minogue wine upon arrival on the patio.

Micro Music Festival: Tuesday, November 3, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Complimentary burger offer for current and former service members.

Game-Day Tailgate Parties: Select game days throughout the football season. Dates and times vary by matchup.

Hard Rock Cafe, 3771 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

About Hard Rock

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

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