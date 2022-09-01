Hannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Season 4 premieres Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Category is... Celebrity guest realness! World of Wonder has announced the sickening slate of guest judges starring on the upcoming international extravaganza. "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Season 4 premieres Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea and Cathy Dennis all sashay their way on to the glamorous set of a brand new season of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK.

Judge supremo and global Drag icon, RuPaul, will return with a brand new set of fabulous drag queens all competing for the coveted title of UK's Next Drag Race Superstar. Each week, the queens face challenges that test their drag skills to the max. Returning to join RuPaul on the judging panel are his trusty Drag Race UK sidekicks, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and a host of extra-special celebrity friends.

As the competition unfolds, there are additional extra special celebrity guest appearances in THE WEEKLY challenges:

One of Drag Race's toughest and iconic challenges, Snatch Game gets a strictly sparkly twist as Tess Daly and AJ Odudu join the queens. Comedian and actress, Aisling Bea also drops by to bring some comedy to the competition.

Writing unique, charismatic and tuneful song lyrics are a must-have skill for all Drag Race queens and so legendary singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis stops by the Werk Room to give the queens a songwriting master class. Strictly 2021 champion dancer and choreographer, Giovanni Pernice, takes no prisoners as he puts the queens through their paces preparing them for an all singing and all dancing challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, in her capacity as Director of Entertainment. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon.


Dame Joanna Lumley says: "It thrills me to be a part of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK. The show is astounding at every level, and I loved it from the very start. RuPaul is the definition of what it is to be fabulous, and the show is packed with mad creativity, humour, and drop-dead glamour."

Alison Hammond says: "I can't wait to join Ru and the judges on the main stage! I love Drag Race UK because the queens are extra and fabulous, just like me!"

Hannah Waddingham says: "I'm ecstatic to be joining the Drag Race UK panel as a guest judge. Drag Race is all about passion, dedication and LOVE for their craft. Big kiss, Waddingham out."

Boy George says: "Drag Race is such a phenomena and it has unleashed intense creativity and debate. RuPaul has made the concept of drag into a household name! I'm part of the drag daisy chain. Every nice drag queen is my sister and the rest are second cousins! It was a lot of fun being part of the show!"

Lorraine Pascale says: "I'm so excited to finally team up with Ru and have some fun. We've known each over for so many years and I'm a massive fan of the show and everything it stands for. Bring on the glitter and sequins!"

Mel B says: "I love the outfits and the performances. I love it when things go right and even more when things go wrong! But to me, the big moments are when the queens are praised and you can see that they really embrace what Ru says. I'm sooo excited to be a part of it all and see what spice they bring to the runway!"

Leomie Anderson says: "I'm such a fan of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK and that's because the UK queens come to slay! This really is the Olympics of drag and they do not cut any corners. They come to the runway and just put it all out there. They project their personalities, represent where they are from and showcase their style of drag. It's such amazing artistic expression and I loved that I got the chance to see it first hand!"

FKA twigs says: "I was beyond excited to be a guest judge on this season of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK. The experience of each queen's charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent was a dream come true."

Olly Alexander says: "Drag Race has had a big impact on my life so it was pretty mind blowing to be part of the judging panel this series. It felt like a real privilege to be a part of this show and support such amazing talent here in the UK. I had so much fun and I can't wait for the world to meet the queens, they were great!"

AJ Odudu says: "I love the glitz, the glamour, the transformation and the tucks! I'm honoured to be a part of the Drag Race magic!"

Tess Daly says: "What is there not to love about Drag Race UK? The hair, the make up, the glamour, the costumes, the lip synching, Ru, Michelle - I love you forever. I love it all."

Giovanni Pernice says: "I'm very excited to be joining RuPaul and the fabulous queens of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK this series. I'm definitely bringing some Strictly sparkle to the Werk Room!

Cathy Dennis says: "It was a blast joining the queens in the Werk Room to share some musical wisdom! I'm a big fan of the show and I love the fashion and sparkle that RuPaul and the queens bring every series!"

Aisling Bea says: "It is a pure HONOUR to be part of RuPaul's Drag Race. It's a celebration of ALL THAT is loud and proud and over the top and I felt very at home."

WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.



