Hannah Waddingham, Boy George & More to Guest Judge on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK

Category is... Celebrity guest realness! World of Wonder has announced the sickening slate of guest judges starring on the upcoming international extravaganza. "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" Season 4 premieres Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Hannah Waddingham, Boy George, Mel B, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Lorraine Pascale, Leomie Anderson, Olly Alexander, FKA Twigs, AJ Odudu, Tess Daly, Giovanni Pernice, Aisling Bea and Cathy Dennis all sashay their way on to the glamorous set of a brand new season of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK.

Judge supremo and global Drag icon, RuPaul, will return with a brand new set of fabulous drag queens all competing for the coveted title of UK's Next Drag Race Superstar. Each week, the queens face challenges that test their drag skills to the max. Returning to join RuPaul on the judging panel are his trusty Drag Race UK sidekicks, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and a host of extra-special celebrity friends.

As the competition unfolds, there are additional extra special celebrity guest appearances in THE WEEKLY challenges:

One of Drag Race's toughest and iconic challenges, Snatch Game gets a strictly sparkly twist as Tess Daly and AJ Odudu join the queens. Comedian and actress, Aisling Bea also drops by to bring some comedy to the competition.

Writing unique, charismatic and tuneful song lyrics are a must-have skill for all Drag Race queens and so legendary singer-songwriter Cathy Dennis stops by the Werk Room to give the queens a songwriting master class. Strictly 2021 champion dancer and choreographer, Giovanni Pernice, takes no prisoners as he puts the queens through their paces preparing them for an all singing and all dancing challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Kate Phillips, in her capacity as Director of Entertainment. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon.





Dame Joanna Lumley says: "It thrills me to be a part of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK. The show is astounding at every level, and I loved it from the very start. RuPaul is the definition of what it is to be fabulous, and the show is packed with mad creativity, humour, and drop-dead glamour."