Hallmark Channel's COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS Dominates Cable for Second Week

Now in full swing, Hallmark Channel's highly anticipated holiday programming event, Countdown to Christmas, continues its reign as cable's top destination for the second consecutive week. The weekend's new original movie premieres, One Royal Holiday (Saturday, October 31) and On the 12th Date of Christmas (Sunday, November 1) once again propelled the network to rank as the #1 entertainment cable network of the week in Total Day and Primetime among Households, Women 25-54, Women 18+, and Total Viewers. THE MOVIES also represented the top two highest-rated and most-watched entertainment cable programs of the week among Households, Women 18+, and Total Viewers. What's more, Hallmark CHANNEL even beat out news and sports over the weekend, clocking in as the #1 cable network among Women 25-54 across the board.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas and sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas have cumulatively reached 25 million unduplicated viewers since the networks kicked off the 2020 holiday season on October 23.

Key Nielsen Highlights (L+SD) - Hallmark Channel

Saturday, October 31 - "One Royal Holiday"

· Averaged a 3.3 Household rating, 3.1 million Total Viewers, and 379,000 Women 25-54

· Propelled Hallmark CHANNEL to be the highest-rated and most-watched entertainment cable network of the week in Total Day and Primetime among Households, Women 25-54, Women 18+, and Total Viewers

· Ranked as the #1 Household-rated entertainment cable program of the week, and most-watched among Households, Women 18+, and Total Viewers

· Reached nearly 4.2 million unduplicated Total Viewers

Sunday, November 1 - "On the 12th Date of Christmas"

· Averaged a 2.9 Household rating, 2.8 million Total Viewers, and 419,000 Women 25-54

· Ranked as the #2 highest-rated and most-watched entertainment cable program of the week among Households, Women 25-54, Women 18+, and Total Viewers (behind One Royal Holiday)

· Reached over 4 million unduplicated Total Viewers

Source: Nielsen L+SD, excluding news and sports (10/26/2020-11/1/2020). Combined network unduplicated P2+ audience reach from 10/23-11/1/20, 6 min qualifier.

