HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL. Sets Blu-Ray Release
The film is now available on digital platforms.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 1. The film is available now on digital platforms.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands.
But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.
BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES
Alternate Opening - Watch the never-before-seen alternate opening for a different take on the beginning of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Deleted/Extended/Alternate Scenes - Watch unreleased scenes from the laugh-out-loud comedy.
Showtime
Skate Rink
Childs in the Attic
Trinitie in the Bath
Highway Pedestrian Guy
Trinitie Bringing Food
Trinitie Praying Over Lee-Curtis in Bed
Trinitie Sees Sidewalk Woman Again
Anita Speaks
Gag Reel - A highlight reel of bloopers and outtakes featuring main cast.