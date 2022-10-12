HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL. Sets Blu-Ray Release

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. will be released on Blu-Ray and DVD on November 1. The film is available now on digital platforms.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs - the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, who together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands.

But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES

Alternate Opening - Watch the never-before-seen alternate opening for a different take on the beginning of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Deleted/Extended/Alternate Scenes - Watch unreleased scenes from the laugh-out-loud comedy.

Showtime

Skate Rink

Childs in the Attic

Trinitie in the Bath

Highway Pedestrian Guy

Trinitie Bringing Food

Trinitie Praying Over Lee-Curtis in Bed

Trinitie Sees Sidewalk Woman Again

Anita Speaks

Gag Reel - A highlight reel of bloopers and outtakes featuring main cast.