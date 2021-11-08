HGTV to Premiere TAREK & HEATHER THE BIG I DO Wedding Special

Fans of HGTV's house-flipping phenom, Tarek El Moussa, and his real estate agent fiancée, Heather Rae Young, will get an exclusive peek into the power couple's nuptials in Tarek & Heather The Big I Do.

The special premieres Thursday, December 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on Discovery+.

The hour-long special will find the happy couple putting the final touches on their upcoming wedding. After a last minute change to their original venue, a resort in Mexico, Tarek and Heather have only four short months to restart their search and plan their wedding from scratch. From wedding dress shopping to a secret gift delivery during his custom tailored tux fitting, Tarek and Heather will be in for non-stop surprises while experiencing the stress and excitement that comes from planning a high-style, high-stakes destination wedding on the California coast.

On HGTV GO, Tarek & Heather The Big I Do will be available the same day and time as the linear premiere. Tarek & Heather The Big I Do is produced by Pie Town Productions.