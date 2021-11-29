HGTV Picks Up NO DEMO RENO Starring Influencer Jennifer Todryk

Designer and social media creator Jenn Todryk-whose popular Instagram account @theramblingredhead boasts a passionate and growing following of more than one million-will return for a 10-episode sophomore season of HGTV's breakout hit series No Demo Reno. The freshman run of NO DEMO RENO attracted more than 25.1 million viewers and ranks as a top 5 new unscripted series across cable among W25-54 this year.

On Instagram, Jenn's fans love her hilarious and relatable take on motherhood as well as her savvy advice on home design, fashion and beauty, and, in No Demo Reno, they see her tear down the notion that major demolition is always necessary to create whole-home transformations. During the series, Jenn and her team combine clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to create stunning home overhauls for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area-often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo. The new episodes are slated to premiere in summer 2022.

"Jenn has built her incredible Instagram following by being authentic, fun, funny and resourceful and, after only one season of No Demo Reno, she already has captured a dedicated audience of millions on HGTV," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. "The show gives her fans a way to dig deeper and see more of Jenn's sparkle while spotlighting her busy family life and her affordable, achievable home renovation ideas. There is so much more to come in season two!"