HGTV Announces New Series HOUSE IN A HURRY

Excitement, stress and emotions will run high in HGTV's fast-paced house hunting series House in a Hurry, premiering Sunday, March 22, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Cameras will follow in real time as a family who needs to relocate spends 72 intense hours searching for the perfect home in their new town. With an exciting life change on the horizon, the families will face a hard deadline to find and buy their new dream home in an unfamiliar city.

"House in a Hurry is house hunting on steroids," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "These families are under a serious time crunch to buy a home and sometimes things reach a breaking point-it's a real roller coaster ride!"

In the premiere episode, a family is relocating from Raleigh to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the husband's job and needs to quickly find a new home before their teenager starts high school. With their desire to find a great house in a popular, eclectic neighborhood close to downtown, the couple will have their work cut out for them. Throughout the season, House in a Hurry will feature more families as they navigate the challenges of making important real estate decisions at hyper-speed-including buying in highly competitive markets where homes sell in hours. With a looming deadline, it's more challenging to find properties that can check off the wish list and fit the budget.

Fans are invited to connect with House in a Hurry on HGTV's digital platforms. Each episode will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres, Sundays beginning March 22. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/HouseinaHurry for inspirational home content, including exclusive video and photo galleries from the show, and can follow @HGTV and #HouseinaHurry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





