HGTV Announces New Episodes of CHRISTINA ON THE COAST, PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME, & More!

Fans of David Bromstad, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Christina Anstead, and Ben and Erin Napier will have plenty to celebrate this holiday season when HGTV rolls out 55 fresh episodes of four top performing series-My Lottery Dream Home, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Christina on the Coast and Home Town. First up, 13 new episodes of the hugely popular My Lottery Dream Home will premiere on Friday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the series' latest season, more than 14.5 million viewers tuned in to see David take newly moneyed clients who want to buy their first high-dollar house on tours of luxurious properties. Property Brothers: Forever Home, which attracted more than 18 million viewers in its freshman season, returns on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with 13 episodes that follow twin brothers Jonathan and Drew, real estate and renovation experts, as they overhaul unremarkable houses and transform them into dream homes that families never want to leave.

In 2020, HGTV will ring in the New Year with the first five episodes in the eagerly anticipated sophomore season of Christina on the Coast. Premiering Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new episodes will highlight Christina's life with husband, Ant Anstead, as they anticipate the addition of a new baby boy to their blended family of four other children. Filled with relatable challenges, humor and the unexpected, the episodes showcase Christina's personal and professional journey as she further expands her design business in Southern California. During its first season, Christina on the Coast attracted more than 12 million viewers. Fans can catch up on season one of Christina on the Coast in a one-hour special on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

And, for everyone who loves the restoration of traditional homes in a small town, stunning woodwork, and artistic, yet accessible designs, on Monday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, one of America's favorite couples, Ben and Erin of Home Town turn more worn down properties in Laurel, Mississippi, into treasured showplaces for families. More than 12 million viewers tuned in to the previous season, a signal that fans are eager to watch 16 new episodes.

"Passion for our talent and programming is the fuel that keeps HGTV at the top of viewers' wish lists," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "We are a top 10 network because our current and upcoming series like My Lottery Dream Home, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Christina on the Coast, and HOME TOWN showcase the real estate and renovation stars that fans love, real homeowners and home buyers with relatable renovation challenges, awesome reveals and the inspiration that we all need to take on our own home projects."

Here's what to expect from the new seasons:

My Lottery Dream Home

Premieres Friday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The new season of MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME finds HGTV STAR David Bromstad crisscrossing the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth. From an idyllic lake house in upstate New York to the quintessential "American dream" home in Columbus, Ohio, David searches for amenity-filled properties that check off every box on a lottery winner's wish list.

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the season two premiere of Property Brothers: Forever Home, Jonathan and Drew step in to help a couple who both grew up in "forever homes." The young family loves the location of their single-story home-they can walk to both work and school-but the cramped kitchen and awkward layout doesn't work for their busy lives. In order to keep their forever home family tradition alive, Jonathan and Drew overhaul their entry, living room, dining room and kitchen. Throughout the new season, Jonathan and Drew unlock the true potential in lackluster family homes with top-to-bottom renovations that suit the families' needs and wishes.

Christina on the Coast

Premieres Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The second season of Christina on the Coast kicks off with a kitchen renovation for a local firefighter. He wants a "firehouse functional" feel, while his wife prefers a clean aesthetic in all white. Compromise is key as Christina works to incorporate both styles to create a gorgeous open concept living space for their family. During the episode, she reveals to her best friend Cassie she's expecting her first child with husband Ant Anstead, and the newlyweds have a cupcake-filled gender reveal with Christina's children, Brayden and Taylor. The new season follows Christina as she works through a new chapter of life, designing a nursery and welcoming her son Hudson.

Home Town

Premieres Monday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the premiere episode of Home Town, a Hollywood actor and his wife have fallen in love with small town life in Mississippi. Inspired by Ben and Erin's work beautifying Laurel, they commission the duo's help to make an investment in the community. With an all-in budget of $75,000, they find a historical home with GOOD BONES that needs a colorful makeover. Throughout the season, Ben and Erin use their masterful renovation skills to help all kinds of clients-from first-time homeowners to families of five-create a beautiful new home in Laurel. In addition, new episodes of the digital series Erin'spired will launch starting Jan. 20 on HGTV GO, HGTV.com, HGTV Instagram, HGTV Facebook and HGTV's Youtube channel and will give viewers insight into Erin's design process for each episode of the season.

Fans can stay connected with all four series on HGTV's digital platforms. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres-starting Dec. 13 for My Lottery Dream Home; Dec. 18 for Property Brothers: Forever Home; Jan. 2 for Christina on the Coast; and Jan. 20 for Home Town. Viewers also can interact via social media using #MyLotteryDreamHome, #PropertyBrothers, #ChristinaontheCoast and #HGTVHomeTown.





