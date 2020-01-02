HFPA, dick clark productions Partner with Facebook Inc. to Livestream GOLDEN GLOBES Red Carpet Pre-Show

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and dick clark productions (dcp) today announced that they will once again partner with Facebook Inc. for "HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live," the official red carpet pre-show for the "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards." The partnership between HFPA, dcp and Facebook, now in its third year, kicked off with a global livestream of the show's nominations announcement, bringing the Facebook and Instagram communities closer than ever to Hollywood's Party of the Year®.



"HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live," the two-hour pre-show produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, will livestream exclusively on Facebook Watch from the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton. The pre-show will include celebrity arrivals, fashion, interviews and behind the scenes looks at Hollywood's Party of the Year. Hosts for the pre-show include Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai and Scott Mantz, with additional hosts to be announced in the coming days. The pre-show is set to stream on January 5 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. EST (3:00-5:00 p.m. PST) and can be found exclusively at www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes.



Backstage, winners and presenters will step into the official Instagram Studio where content will be captured by photographer Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). Lubomirski joins a legacy of renowned photographers, including Paola Kudacki, Inez and Vinoodh, Mert and Marcus, Ramona Rosales, and Ellen Von Unwerth, who have photographed the winners and presenters backstage at the Golden Globes. The exclusive video and photo content will be posted to @GoldenGlobes on Instagram in real time with behind-the-scenes moments shared on Instagram Stories and IGTV.



The Golden Globes Instagram account will activate across all Instagram surfaces - feed, stories, and IGTV. In addition to the biggest moments of the night on the @GoldenGlobes Instagram feed, Instagram Stories leading into the show will include Making the Menu, the Seating Chart, Red Carpet Rollout and more. On IGTV, fans can expect content with 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors, Dylan and Paris Brosnan, as well as red carpet and backstage highlights.



Ricky Gervais will host the "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" airing live on NBC coast-to-coast on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.



Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Lorenzo Soria is president of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions, Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions will serve as executive producers.





