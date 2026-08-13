HEY, OLD FRIEND! to Bring Cabaret Jubilee to Hamptons Summer Songbook

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Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea will present HEY, OLD FRIEND!, a cabaret jubilee featuring KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi and Stephanie Pope, at LTV Studios in Wainscott, New York. The program, presented with the Mabel Mercer Foundation and produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone, is part of the 2026 summer season presented in association with LTV Studios.

Event Details

Saturday, August 22nd, 2026

LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott, NY

Doors Open at 7:00pm

Curtain at 7:30pm

LTV Website

More information on the performers is available at the KT Sullivan website, the Mark Nadler website, the Christine Pedi website and the Stephanie Pope website.

The performance is produced under the Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea banner, with backing from Eleanor and Howard Morgan, Lynn and Bruce Surry, and Riki Kane Larimer, in association with LTV Studios.

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