H.E.R. Talks FORGOTTEN ISLAND, Her Oscar Win, and Surprises a Young Fan
The singer opens up about her Manila premiere and shares a heartfelt moment with a young fan on daytime TV.
H.E.R. traveled to Manila for the premiere of her animated film "Forgotten Island," an experience she recounted in detail during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where she also looked back on the night she won an Oscar at just 23 years old. The singer and songwriter used the appearances to move between two very different milestones, one rooted in her connection to Filipino culture and the other in one of the biggest nights of her career.
In the first clip, H.E.R. talks about the Filipino mythology woven into "Forgotten Island," explaining how those stories shaped the animated project and describing what it meant to bring the film to Manila for its premiere. The conversation centers her personal tie to the material rather than treating the trip as a routine promotional stop. The second appearance shifts entirely to her music career, with H.E.R. reflecting on winning her Oscar at 23, giving hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a sense of what that night felt like at such an early point in her career.
Additional footage from THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW captures a different side of H.E.R.'s recent work, surprising 10-year-old viral singer Eden Valor after seeing her cover of "Best Part." The segment turns the spotlight toward a young fan rather than H.E.R.'s own projects, with Valor's cover having caught the singer's attention enough to prompt the in-person surprise.
Together, the three clips trace a wide arc for H.E.R., from her cultural roots in "Forgotten Island" to a career-defining awards moment and a spontaneous gesture toward a young admirer. Her Manila trip and the mythology behind "Forgotten Island" echo details from a prior BroadwayWorld story on H.E.R. and Liza Soberano discussing the film's Filipino myths, underscoring how central that heritage has been to her promotion of the project.
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