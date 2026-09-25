H.E.R. Talks FORGOTTEN ISLAND, Her Oscar Win, and Surprises a Young Fan

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up









H.E.R. traveled to Manila for the premiere of her animated film "Forgotten Island," an experience she recounted in detail during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where she also looked back on the night she won an Oscar at just 23 years old. The singer and songwriter used the appearances to move between two very different milestones, one rooted in her connection to Filipino culture and the other in one of the biggest nights of her career.

In the first clip, H.E.R. talks about the Filipino mythology woven into "Forgotten Island," explaining how those stories shaped the animated project and describing what it meant to bring the film to Manila for its premiere. The conversation centers her personal tie to the material rather than treating the trip as a routine promotional stop. The second appearance shifts entirely to her music career, with H.E.R. reflecting on winning her Oscar at 23, giving hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos a sense of what that night felt like at such an early point in her career.

Additional footage from THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW captures a different side of H.E.R.'s recent work, surprising 10-year-old viral singer Eden Valor after seeing her cover of "Best Part." The segment turns the spotlight toward a young fan rather than H.E.R.'s own projects, with Valor's cover having caught the singer's attention enough to prompt the in-person surprise.

Together, the three clips trace a wide arc for H.E.R., from her cultural roots in "Forgotten Island" to a career-defining awards moment and a spontaneous gesture toward a young admirer. Her Manila trip and the mythology behind "Forgotten Island" echo details from a prior BroadwayWorld story on H.E.R. and Liza Soberano discussing the film's Filipino myths, underscoring how central that heritage has been to her promotion of the project.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 11 Hrs 09 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me