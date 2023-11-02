HBO Original THE JINX - PART TWO To Debut In 2024

The HBO Original six-episode documentary series THE JINX - PART TWO will debut on HBO in 2024 and will be available to stream on Max.

At the end of the original series, “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” viewers around the world were stunned to hear Robert Durst utter the words “Killed them all, of course.” Just hours earlier, based on evidence uncovered by the filmmakers, Durst had been arrested in a hotel lobby in New Orleans.

The filmmakers continued their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst’s prison calls, and interviews with people who had never before come forward.

The groundbreaking show “The Jinx” unraveled one of the most notorious unsolved crimes in New York history, exposing long-buried information discovered during the filmmakers' decades-long investigation of Robert Durst, scion of New York’s billionaire real estate family.

After airing in 2015, “The Jinx” was nominated for six Primetime Emmy® Awards, winning for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Picture Editing For Nonfiction Programming. It is currently available to stream on Max.

HBO Documentary Films presents THE JINX - PART TWO, A Hit The Ground Running Production. Directed by Andrew Jarecki; executive produced by Zac Stuart-Pontier, Andrew Jarecki, Kyle Martin; produced by Charlotte Kaufman and Sam Neave; co-produced by Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez.