HBO Orders Tim Robinson Comedy Series THE CHAIR COMPANY

HBO has picked up the half-hour comedy, THE CHAIR COMPANY, starring, written and executive produced by Tim Robinson and written and executive produced by Zach Kanin. Andrew DeYoung directed and executive produced the pilot. The series follows a man (Robinson) who, after an embarrassing incident at work finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, says: “With an imprint only Tim and Zach can have on a character, William Ronald Trosper follows in the strong tradition of HBO comedy leads. I couldn’t be happier to announce the pickup of this wildly enjoyable show.”

“We are so excited and thankful to get to make this show with HBO, HyperObject, and all of the amazing cast and crew that have helped to create it," said Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin

In addition to Robinson as William Ronald Trosper, series regulars include Lake Bell (“Harley Quinn,” “Mother Couch”) as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis (“It,” “I Am Not Okay With This”) as Natalie Trosper, Will Price (“After the Hunt,” “A Complete Unknown”) as Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco (“A Brooklyn Love Story,” “FBI”) as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips (“Search Party,” “Easter Sunday”) guest starred in the pilot as Jeff Levjman.

THE CHAIR COMPANY is executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for HyperObject Industries, and Igor Srubshchik.

Image Courtesy of Danielle Levitt

Comments