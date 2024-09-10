News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HBO Orders Rachel Sennott Comedy to Series

The cast also includes Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman, Miles Robbins, and True Whitaker

By: Sep. 10, 2024
HBO Orders Rachel Sennott Comedy to Series Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

HBO has ordered comedy series starring, written and executive produced by Rachel Sennott. After breaking out as the star of the critically acclaimed “Shiva Baby,” Sennott also garnered rave reviews for the summer smash hit “Bottoms,” which she starred in, co-wrote and executive produced. The pilot was executive produced by Emma Barrie (HBO’s “Barry”), Aida Rodgers (HBO’s “Barry”), and Lorene Scafaria (HBO’s “Succession”), who directed.

LATEST NEWS

THE HOLIDAY Movie to be Presented Live in UK Concert Tour
Video: Ariana DeBose in HOUSE OF SPOILS Trailer
WICKED Creation Dolls Available for Pre-order
How to Watch the 2024 Presidential Debate on ABC

“Rachel is as hilarious as she is charming.  With Lorene and Emma, she has captured the comedy and the beauty that happens when friendships collide with our best laid plans.  We’re thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with this talented team and this exquisite cast," said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President HBO and Max Comedy Programming.

“I’m so grateful to Amy and HBO for the opportunity to make this show and the wonderful team that has been a part of creating it. And I’m going to come up with a title soon I promise!” Rachel Sennott said.

The series centers on a codependent friend group reuniting, navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.

The cast includes Odessa A’zion (“Sitting in Bars with Cake,” “Grand Army”), Jordan Firstman (“Rotting in the Sun,” “Dave”), Miles Robbins (“Blockers,” “Old Dads”) and True Whitaker (“Godfather of Harlem”). The pilot was executive produced by Sennott, Barrie, Rodgers and Scafaria.

Photo by Eddy Chen



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos