HBO Orders Rachel Sennott Comedy to Series

HBO has ordered comedy series starring, written and executive produced by Rachel Sennott. After breaking out as the star of the critically acclaimed “Shiva Baby,” Sennott also garnered rave reviews for the summer smash hit “Bottoms,” which she starred in, co-wrote and executive produced. The pilot was executive produced by Emma Barrie (HBO’s “Barry”), Aida Rodgers (HBO’s “Barry”), and Lorene Scafaria (HBO’s “Succession”), who directed.

“Rachel is as hilarious as she is charming. With Lorene and Emma, she has captured the comedy and the beauty that happens when friendships collide with our best laid plans. We’re thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with this talented team and this exquisite cast," said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President HBO and Max Comedy Programming.

“I’m so grateful to Amy and HBO for the opportunity to make this show and the wonderful team that has been a part of creating it. And I’m going to come up with a title soon I promise!” Rachel Sennott said.

The series centers on a codependent friend group reuniting, navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them.

The cast includes Odessa A’zion (“Sitting in Bars with Cake,” “Grand Army”), Jordan Firstman (“Rotting in the Sun,” “Dave”), Miles Robbins (“Blockers,” “Old Dads”) and True Whitaker (“Godfather of Harlem”). The pilot was executive produced by Sennott, Barrie, Rodgers and Scafaria.

Photo by Eddy Chen

