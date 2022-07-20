Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Max's HOUSE OF HO Returns For A Second Season in August

HBO Max's HOUSE OF HO Returns For A Second Season in August

HOUSE OF HO will return to HBO Max for a ten-episode second season THURSDAY, AUGUST 25 with three episodes.

Jul. 20, 2022  

Three new episodes will follow on September 1, with the final four episodes debuting September 8, all chronicling the lavish lifestyle, strong family values, and multi-generational clash of the Ho Family.

The first season introduced us to patriarch Binh and matriarch Hue, Vietnamese immigrants who achieved the ultimate American Dream and built a multi-million dollar real estate and banking empire. Filled with laughter, love, and luxury, their son Washington and his wife Lesley, their daughter Judy and her fiancé Nate Nguyễn, and Aunt Tina and Cousin Sammy live under the constant pressure to live up to their family's expectations.

Season two introduces new cast members including single roommates Bella Ho and Kim Ho (Washington and Judy's cousins), and independent-minded Vanessa Kon and Tammy Gee (Nate's sisters), and their respective partners Carlton Kon and Tran Nguyễn, who each have unique perspectives on what it means to be part of the Ho family and its legacy.

Katy Wallin, Stephanie Bloch Chambers, and showrunner Nick Lee executive produce the non-fiction series. House of Ho is produced by Wallin Chambers Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television.

Macgyver Voting

