HBO Max to Launch Horror Comes Home Halloween Collection
The collection will include new releases, documentaries, and classic horror franchises alongside curated programming rails and a new virtual Essential Horror channel.
HBO Max has launched 'Horror Comes Home,' a dedicated Halloween collection that brings together the streamer's horror programming into one destination. Available throughout October, viewers can explore a lineup of acclaimed new releases, blockbuster franchises, genre-defining classics, and exclusive titles.
Setting the tone for a season of horror, HBO Max's Halloween lineup kicked off early last month with the streaming debut of A24's 'Backrooms,' the studio's highest-grossing film ever both domestically and worldwide. Throughout October, HBO Max will continue to debut a slate of films and series, bringing fresh titles to audiences every week. Viewers can look forward to the premiere of 'Evil Dead Burn' (debuts 10/2), and new HBO Original Documentary series 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' (debuts 10/11), alongside films available to stream now including 'Lee Cronin's The Mummy,' 'The Strangers: Chapter 2,' and 'Undertone.'
Beyond the month's newest arrivals, HBO Max offers audiences access to a lineup of horror films spanning every era of the genre. The collection includes modern titles like 'Weapons,' 'Sinners,' 'Trap,' 'Bring Her Back,' 'Midsommar,' 'Hereditary,' and franchise entries from 'The Conjuring,' 'Final Destination,' 'It,' 'Insidious,' 'Blair Witch,' 'The Strangers' and 'Evil Dead.' Viewers can also revisit horror classics including 'Carrie,' 'The Exorcist,' 'A Nightmare on Elm Street,' 'Poltergeist' (1982), 'Gremlins,' 'The Shining,' and others.
To help audiences discover their next scare, HBO Max's 'Horror Comes Home' Halloween hub is spotlighting curated collections and refreshed artwork throughout the month. Programming rails include 'Horror Comes Home,' 'Trick or Treat,' 'Must-Scream Horror,' 'A Killer Movie Marathon,' 'Haunted Hall of Fame,' 'Creature Features,' 'What's Around The Corner' (debuts 10/2) and other themed homepage collections.
In addition, a new virtual channel, 'Essential Horror,' is now available, featuring a curated mix of series and films from the HBO Max horror catalog.
Must-Scream Horror
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Bring Her Back
Caddo Lake
Carnival of Souls
Companion
Death of a Unicorn
Final Destination Bloodlines
Hereditary
It: Welcome to Derry
Maxxine
Midsommar
Talk to Me
The Cabin in the Woods
The Craft
The Exorcist (1973)
The Lighthouse
The Watchers
Us
Weapons
A Killer Movie Marathon
Eyes Without a Face
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Final Destination Bloodlines
Freddy vs Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later
Halloween: Resurrection
Maxxine
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
The Final Destination (2009)
Trap
X
Haunted Hall of Fame
Annabelle
Evil Dead (2013)
Evil Dead 2 (1987)
Evil Dead Burn (debuts 10/2)
Evil Dead Rise
Folklore
House
It (2017)
It Chapter 2
It Comes at Night
Talk To Me
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Curse of La Llorona
The Exorcist (1973)
The Nun
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
Creature Features
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Death of a Unicorn
Dust Bunny
From Hell It Came
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: New Batch
I Was a Teenage Zombie
Indestructible Man
Interview with the Vampire
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Red Riding Hood
Salem's Lot (2024)
The Black Scorpion
The Bride!
The Brood
The Cabin In The Woods
The Cyclops
The Leopard Man
The Lure
The Walking Dead (1936)
The Watchers
The Wolfman
Tusk
Vampyr
Zombieland
Zombieland 2: Double Tap
What's Around The Corner (Debuts 10/2)
Annabelle
Backrooms
Evil Dead (2013)
Evil Dead Burn (debuts 10/2)
Halloween: Resurrection
Insidious: The Red Door
Kwaidan
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Night of the Living Dead
Salem's Lot (2024)
Thanksgiving
The Conjuring
The Curse of La Llorona
The Last of Us
The Nun
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Us
Photo Credit: HBO Max
Photo Credit: HBO Max
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