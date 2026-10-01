HBO Max to Launch Horror Comes Home Halloween Collection

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

HBO Max has launched 'Horror Comes Home,' a dedicated Halloween collection that brings together the streamer's horror programming into one destination. Available throughout October, viewers can explore a lineup of acclaimed new releases, blockbuster franchises, genre-defining classics, and exclusive titles.

Setting the tone for a season of horror, HBO Max's Halloween lineup kicked off early last month with the streaming debut of A24's 'Backrooms,' the studio's highest-grossing film ever both domestically and worldwide. Throughout October, HBO Max will continue to debut a slate of films and series, bringing fresh titles to audiences every week. Viewers can look forward to the premiere of 'Evil Dead Burn' (debuts 10/2), and new HBO Original Documentary series 'The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story' (debuts 10/11), alongside films available to stream now including 'Lee Cronin's The Mummy,' 'The Strangers: Chapter 2,' and 'Undertone.'

Beyond the month's newest arrivals, HBO Max offers audiences access to a lineup of horror films spanning every era of the genre. The collection includes modern titles like 'Weapons,' 'Sinners,' 'Trap,' 'Bring Her Back,' 'Midsommar,' 'Hereditary,' and franchise entries from 'The Conjuring,' 'Final Destination,' 'It,' 'Insidious,' 'Blair Witch,' 'The Strangers' and 'Evil Dead.' Viewers can also revisit horror classics including 'Carrie,' 'The Exorcist,' 'A Nightmare on Elm Street,' 'Poltergeist' (1982), 'Gremlins,' 'The Shining,' and others.

To help audiences discover their next scare, HBO Max's 'Horror Comes Home' Halloween hub is spotlighting curated collections and refreshed artwork throughout the month. Programming rails include 'Horror Comes Home,' 'Trick or Treat,' 'Must-Scream Horror,' 'A Killer Movie Marathon,' 'Haunted Hall of Fame,' 'Creature Features,' 'What's Around The Corner' (debuts 10/2) and other themed homepage collections.

In addition, a new virtual channel, 'Essential Horror,' is now available, featuring a curated mix of series and films from the HBO Max horror catalog.

Must-Scream Horror

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Bring Her Back

Caddo Lake

Carnival of Souls

Companion

Death of a Unicorn

Final Destination Bloodlines

Hereditary

It: Welcome to Derry

Maxxine

Midsommar

Talk to Me

The Cabin in the Woods

The Craft

The Exorcist (1973)

The Lighthouse

The Watchers

Us

Weapons

A Killer Movie Marathon

Eyes Without a Face

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Final Destination Bloodlines

Freddy vs Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

Halloween: Resurrection

Maxxine

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

The Final Destination (2009)

Trap

X

Haunted Hall of Fame

Annabelle

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead 2 (1987)

Evil Dead Burn (debuts 10/2)

Evil Dead Rise

Folklore

House

It (2017)

It Chapter 2

It Comes at Night

Talk To Me

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Curse of La Llorona

The Exorcist (1973)

The Nun

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Creature Features

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Death of a Unicorn

Dust Bunny

From Hell It Came

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: New Batch

I Was a Teenage Zombie

Indestructible Man

Interview with the Vampire

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Red Riding Hood

Salem's Lot (2024)

The Black Scorpion

The Bride!

The Brood

The Cabin In The Woods

The Cyclops

The Leopard Man

The Lure

The Walking Dead (1936)

The Watchers

The Wolfman

Tusk

Vampyr

Zombieland

Zombieland 2: Double Tap

What's Around The Corner (Debuts 10/2)

Annabelle

Backrooms

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead Burn (debuts 10/2)

Halloween: Resurrection

Insidious: The Red Door

Kwaidan

Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Night of the Living Dead

Salem's Lot (2024)

Thanksgiving

The Conjuring

The Curse of La Llorona

The Last of Us

The Nun

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Us

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 11 Hrs 50 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me