BACKROOMS to Begin Streaming Exclusively on HBO Max

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A24's BACKROOMS, described as the studio's highest grossing film of all time domestically and globally, will make its streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max in the U.S. on Friday, September 25. The film will debut on HBO linear on Saturday, September 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET. BACKROOMS stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell.

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, leading to an endless network of interconnected rooms where time bends and the only thing scarier than getting lost is the sense that something is lying in wait.

The film is directed by Kane Parsons. Written by Will Soodik. Based on the series by Kane Parsons. Produced by James Wan, Michael Clear, Roberto Patino, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, Osgood Perkins, Chris Ferguson, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kori Adelson. Executive Producers Kane Parsons, Jesse Savath, Judson Scott, and Chris White.

In addition to A24's collection, HBO Max offers a movie selection from Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, Turner Classic Movies, Studio Ghibli, and more, including recent titles such as 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners,' and franchises like 'It,' 'The Conjuring,' and 'Final Destination.'

HBO Max is a global streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery featuring programming from HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, and Harry Potter, along with shows including 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory.' HBO's programming includes titles such as 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' 'The White Lotus,' 'Succession,' and 'Euphoria,' as well as 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' and 'The Wire.'

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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