HBO Max and Cartoon Network Greenlight Two Original Specials Based on the American Girl Franchise

HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced TODAY two live-action originals to appeal to and invite more girls to the platforms. Greenlights include two original 60-minute specials based on the beloved Mattel American Girl franchise.

The first is American Girl: Corinne Tan (working title), inspired by the doll brand's 2022 Girl of the Year and the first of Chinese descent. American Girl: Corinne Tan is produced by Mattel Television and MarVista Entertainment and is scheduled to premiere this December in the U.S. on Cartoon Network, available on HBO Max the following day. A second American Girl special, still to be announced, will follow next year.

American Girl: Corinne Tan stars Miya Cech (Corinne), from the upcoming indie film, Marvelous and the Black Hole, and her sister Kai Cech (Gwynn), in a story about sisterhood, perseverance, and self-acceptance as they adjust to life as part of a blended family after their parents' divorce. Corinne finds new purpose along the way when she rescues a dog that, in a way, rescues her right back.

"The live-action specials announced TODAY capture the sweetness, the funniness, the chaos, and the messy imperfect genius of growing up and becoming who you are. Let's face it, most of us can still relate to all those feelings which makes this content so resonant," said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. "These projects are a reflection of our commitment to bring in more girls and teens to HBO Max and Cartoon Network with authentic, fun, courageous, and emotional stories that speak to kids lives now."

In American Girl: Corinne Tan, 13-year-old ski enthusiast Corrine Tan is still navigating her parents' recent divorce while her 10-year-old sister Gwynn, dad, mom, and stepdad Arne have adjusted to their new roles in this blended family. She discovers a new purpose when she challenges herself to train a rambunctious puppy named Flurry to become a search-and-rescue dog.

American Girl: Corinne Tan tells the inspirational story of a proud big sister as she comes to understand sisterhood, perseverance, and self-acceptance. This 60-minute special is directed by Angela Tortu (Fresh Off the Boat), and stars Miya Cech (Marvelous and the Black Hole, The Astronauts, Are You Afraid of the Dark) as Corinne, Kai Cech (The Longest Sleep) as her sister Gwynn, and Michelle Krusiec (Hollywood, Hawaii Five-O) as their mom, Judy.

Executive Producers for American Girl: Corinne Tan include Fred Soulie and Phil Breman for Mattel Television. Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew serve as Executive Producers for MarVista Entertainment with Adam Shepard as Co-Executive Producer.