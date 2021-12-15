HBO Max Sets REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Return

HBO's REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL caps another season of enterprising reporting with a roundtable review of this year's most memorable moments from the show on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Departing from the show's regular format, host Bryant Gumbel leads correspondents Mary Carillo, Jon Frankel, Andrea Kremer, Soledad O'Brien, David Scott and Kavitha Davidson in a spirited discussion about 2021, recapping the most significant and impactful stories of the year.

Stories discussed in the episode include DeMaurice Smith's one-on-one discussion with Gumbel on the emails sent by Jon Gruden; a profile of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis; athletes with long-term effects from COVID-19; motivational speaker and extreme sports athlete Wim Hof and the Barkley Marathons; the impact that high school and youth sports have played on the spread of COVID-19; obstacles faced by female sports reporters in the male-dominated industry; former NBA players jumping into the billion-dollar cannabis industry; the inspiring story of Minneapolis North High School's football coaching staff; the incorporation of jiu-jitsu into police training to curb violence; the sexual abuse allegations within the University of Michigan and the world of All-Star cheerleading; student-athletes being allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness; Michael Schwimer's Big League Advance that funds minor leaguers for a percentage of their future baseball earnings; and hunting contests to curb animal populations.

