HBO Max Orders Streetwear Competition Series THE HYPE

HBO Max has given a series order to THE HYPE, a competition series set in the colliding worlds of streetwear, business and culture where fashion visionaries must elevate their designs and entrepreneurial sense to avoid elimination while remaining authentic to their style. Produced by the Emmy award winning team at Scout Productions, Speedy Morman will host the eight-episode season which will feature co-signers including Grammy nominated recording artist and designer Offset, creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply Beth Birkett, and Emmy nominated Costume Designer and Renowned Stylist Marni Senofonte. The panel of judges will critique the competing streetwear's unique DNA, combining fashion, music, art and lifestyle to refine the idea of a "runway" and the balance between art and commerce.

THE HYPE features ten streetwear professionals who will compete in challenges to prove they can talk THE TALK and deliver the product. Every episode will offer unique tips and takeaways about the intricacies of designing, the business of fashion and the savvy to identify the latest trends, while also providing mentorship to the contestants.

"We see the ubiquitous influence of streetwear culture all around us - from high fashion and popular culture, to a form of individual self-expression and identity," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "We are excited to embark on this journey to find the next great streetwear designer with our partners at Scout, Jay Brown and Ty Ty Smith."

"We understand the importance of providing a platform to allow others to tell their stories. We are thrilled to have another opportunity to partner with HBO Max and showcase this unique part of the fashion world via The Hype. Along with Ty Ty and Jay, we'll step beyond traditional fashion trends and bring viewers into the nuanced world of style and self-expression that is also a full-time business," said Rob Eric, executive producer and CCO of Scout.

Offset added, "I feel like the show 'HYPE' was created with creatives like myself in mind. I'm happy to not only be a co-signer for the show but a producer. We are giving opportunities to the culture."

THE HYPE is produced by Scout Productions, the team behind the Max Original ballroom competition series "Legendary" and Emmy award winning series "Queer Eye" for Netflix. Scout's David Collins, Rob Eric and Michael Williams developed the series with Emmy winner Rachelle Mendez ("Undercover Boss," "Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath"). Collins, Eric and Williams will also executive produce with Mendez, Jay Brown and Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith. Emmy® and Grammy® award winning producer Rikki Hughes (HBO Max's 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Reunion Special") will showrun and executive produce.