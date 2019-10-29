HBO Max Gets Streaming Rights to RICK AND MORTY

Announced today at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day, the direct-to-consumer offering has secured streaming rights to Adult Swim's Emmy award-winning animated series RICK AND MORTY in the United States.



Deemed what a "modern day hit" looks like, RICK AND MORTY was the #1 comedy across all of television in 2017 with young adults and has become a multi-platform sensation not just on television, but across digital, gaming, livestreaming, retail, and fan experiences.The series recently received an unprecedented 70 episode order. Rick and Morty's highly anticipated fourth season premieres on Adult Swim and in several countries on Sunday, November 10th.



Winner of 2018's Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Animated Program, RICK AND MORTY is a true global phenomenon. RICK AND MORTY has aired on every continent and is a consumer products success, twice named the License of the Year by the industry trade group LIMA International.



"Rick and Morty exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, truTV. "The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max."



Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.



All three seasons of RICK AND MORTY that have aired to date will be available to viewers on the service when HBO Max launches in the US in May 2020. Future seasons of RICK AND MORTY will continue to premiere on Adult Swim before streaming on HBO Max.



Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (Adventure Time), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek). The series is co-created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.

Photo courtesy of Adult Swim.





