HBO Max Debuts New Trailer And Key Art for SELENA + CHEF Season Two

HBO Max debuted new trailer and key art today for season two of the Max Original SELENA + CHEF.

The new season of the unscripted series premieres on Thursday, Jan. 21 with three episodes. The season will continue with another three episodes on Jan. 28, and the final three episodes drop on Feb. 4.

In SELENA + CHEF season two, Selena Gomez continues her cooking adventures with a new roster of all-star chefs that help her whip up delicious dishes at home. Like in its first season, each chef will highlight a different charity in their episode. The new chefs included in season two are: Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid and Marcus Samuelsson.

The series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Melissa Stokes.