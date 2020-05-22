HBO Max Celebrates Platform Launch With A 'Week Of So Much More'

To celebrate the nationwide launch of HBO Max on May 27th, the streamer has teamed up with a collection of fan-favorite brands to offer so much more to households, every day, for an entire week. The effort is part of HBO Max's launch campaign, Where HBO Meets So Much More. Throughout the Week of So Much More (May 27-June 3), HBO Max is joining forces with Blue Apron, obé Fitness, Bluestone Lane, Best Friends Animal Society, FreshDirect, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to provide custom, curated and complimentary food, drink, fitness classes and family-friendly activities to pair with some of the most iconic and beloved content streaming on HBO Max, including Friends, Sesame Street, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, and more.



"We are thrilled to kick off the launch of HBO Max with A Week of So Much More, bringing our beloved shows and movies to some of consumers' favorite brands. Our original vision for our launch week was to excite fans by integrating with their daily lives through physical retail partnerships and activations" said Jason Mulderig, SVP Brand Marketing, HBO and HBO Max. "Following stay-at-home orders, we quickly pivoted to partners who could create similar experiences in a safe way for consumers to enjoy from home. We were so impressed with our partners' existing give back initiatives that we decided to amplify those through our partnerships as well. From pet adoption, to coffee, to at-home fitness, this So Much More campaign has something for everyone, and we are so excited for the week to roll out."



For so much more companionship, Best Friends Animal Society will host its first-ever national virtual adoption event - the Best Friends Virtual Super Adoption - kicking off May 27 and running through May 31. On the first day of the event, HBO Max will help offset adoption costs for anyone who submits an application to adopt (whether it's a curious pup like Scooby-Doo or a sly cat like Sylvester).



With obé as the fitness partner, fans can enjoy so much more burn in daily workout classes inspired by their favorite shows and movies available on HBO Max, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Euphoria, Wonder Woman and Friends.



Blue Apron will feature HBO Max pairing suggestions on recipe cards in subscribers' boxes for a week of so much more flavor highlighting complementary titles such as Aquaman, The Sopranos and The Big Bang Theory. The brand will also offer live virtual cooking tutorials for any level on its Instagram, featuring the perfect snacks for streaming.



While its users engage in so much more sharing, Venmo will debut HBO Max-inspired stickers themed to trending topics and keywords on the platform featuring favorite icons from titles like Friends, The Wizard of Oz and Doctor Who.



Van Leeuwen Ice Cream customers who place a local delivery order through Postmates on May 27 can get so much more scoops with a special offer, compliments of HBO Max. Social content amplifies the partnership with suggestions for fun pairings of ice cream and HBO Max titles.



For so much more giving, HBO Max will support FreshDirect in its existing efforts with New York Common Pantry by matching ongoing consumer donations through June 2 and Bluestone Lane on its "Shout A Coffee" initiative, doubling local coffee deliveries to hospitals in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston and Washington D.C. throughout the week. Latte art celebrating the iconic worlds of HBO Max will also be featured across Bluestone Lane's social channels.



HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering debuting May 27, 2020. With 10,000 hours of curated premium content anticipated at launch, HBO Max will offer powerhouse programming for everyone in the home, bringing together HBO, a robust slate of new original series, key third-party licensed programs and movies, and fan favorites from Warner Media's rich library including Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more. Sign up for updates at HBOMax.com.

