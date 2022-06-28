HBO Max Announces HOUSE OF DRAGON AR App

The world of Westeros is returning to San Diego Comic-Con!

HBO Max announced the next major phase in the "House of the Dragon" global marketing campaign. To celebrate the new HBO Original drama in the "Game of Thrones" franchise ahead of its August 21 premiere, HBO Max will transport guests to a Targaryen-ruled Westeros with the immersive experience, "House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den."

"We are excited to reignite the 'Game of Thrones' fandom and franchise by bringing Westeros back to Comic-Con after a three-year hiatus," said Pia Barlow, Executive Vice President, Originals Marketing, HBO Max."We're creating an immersive experience that will allow old and new fans alike to engage in a unique journey, bringing them closer to the Westeros featured in the new series 'House of the Dragon.'"

Open from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, "House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den" is an interactive experience, created by agency Giant Spoon, where Comic-Con attendees will be guided through a ceremonial dragon hatching experience.

Walking in a Targaryen's footsteps, each person will step from our world into the sights and sounds of King's Landing, interacting with people of the city, selecting their own dragon egg, and bravely demonstrating they are worthy of a bond with a dragon.

From the caverns of Dragonstone to the magnificent Red Keep, guests will be ushered by a designated Dragonkeeper through seven dynamic phases, encountering special interactions, and sound sensory elements Powered by Bose, on their journey.

The "House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den" culminates in the Throne Room, where, for the first time, fans will be able to see and sit on the new, mighty Targaryen-era Iron Throne for a photo moment, acknowledging the reign of Fire and Blood in this infamous era of Westeros.

Having proven themselves true Targaryens, each person will hatch their personalized, virtual dragon egg in a new augmented reality app, House of the Dragon: DracARys, before exiting, enabling them to "raise" their dragon at home.

Powered by Niantic Lightship and produced by The Mill, House of the Dragon: DracARys will be available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores starting July 20. Participants of "House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den" will receive exclusive access to the app's dragon hatching features before the app begins its global rollout and unlocks full functionality on July 25.

As previously announced, HBO Max will also host a panel in Hall H to introduce the cast of "House of the Dragon."

Panelists will include: co-creator/executive producer George R.R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, Paddy Considine as KING Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower. The panel will be moderated by podcast host Jason Concepcion ("X-Ray Vision," "Binge Mode").

"House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den" will be open to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders. San Diego Comic-Con attendees will also have the opportunity to receive two fast-pass tickets each for the experience at designated "HBO Max Drop Zones," which will serve as beacons for HBO Max activity across Comic-Con. Each visit to a Drop Zone will present attendees with unique giveaways: custom content, swag, VIP seats to screenings, and more.

"House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den" Activation Location

MLK JR Promenade: 326 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

"House of the Dragon: The Dragon's Den" Activation Hours

Wednesday, July 20: (Press Preview): 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Thursday, July 21: 11:00am - 6:30pm

Friday, July 22: 11:00am - 6:30pm

Saturday, July 23: 11:00am - 6:30pm

Sunday, July 24: 11:00am - 4:30pm