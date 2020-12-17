HBO Max Acquires Preschool Animated Adventure LOVE MONSTER

HBO Max has picked up the U.S. rights to the quirky new preschool adventure Love Monster, from Boat Rocker Studios', a division of global media company Boat Rocker Media. Episodes featuring the huggable and lovable monster are available now on the streamer.

A huge hit since it premiered on CBeebies in the UK in late January, the animated series is based on the wonderfully warm and witty, award-winning preschool books of the same name by Rachel Bright. The #1 Publishers Weekly bestseller and USA Today bestseller is published in the US by Macmillan subsidiary Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Love Monster follows the colorful and funny exploits of one-of-a-kind, huggable hero Love Monster as he navigates the challenges involved in being a bit funny looking in a world of cute fluffy things. Every day provides Love Monster the opportunity to embark on all kinds of big adventures with his friends in Fluffytown, where, together, they learn all kinds of little life lessons. Full of heart and helping preschoolers understand and manage different emotions, Love Monster showcases the importance of kindness, empathy, connection and instinct.

In addition to HBO Max, multiple other international broadcast partners have come on board since launch, including ABC Australia, CBC Canada, RTE Ireland, YLE Finland, TVNZ New Zealand, MBC Middle East, Canal Panda Spain and Viu TV Hong Kong. Love Monster is a ground-breaking collaboration between BBC Children's In-House Productions, Boat Rocker Studios, and Chinese entertainment company, UYoung. Boat Rocker Studios is managing the global content distribution and consumer products program for the franchise.