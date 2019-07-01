HBO Europe's Cyber-Crime Series HACKERVILLE Debuts in the US Today

Hackerville, a fast, fresh and highly entertaining new series from HBO Europe, is now available to stream on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms. The series is the latest programming made available to U.S. subscribers from HBO's international partners, and joins Folklore and Grisse from HBO Asia, Blinded by the Lights from Poland, and Success from the Adria Region, which are available to stream now.

Set on the front-line of one of the biggest modern-day threats, the series follows German cybercrimes investigator, Lisa Metz (Anna Schumacher), who is sent back to her hometown of Timisoara, Romania to investigate a major hack against a German bank. She teams up with Romanian cop, Adam Sandor (Andi Vasluianu), to protect a 14-year-old gamer Cipi (Voicu Dumitras) from the looming threat posed by the case. Lisa also finds herself forced to grapple with her own family's dark history, as she dives deeper and deeper into a high-stakes hunt for the truth.

Created by UFA Fiction's Ralph Martin and Joerg Winger (Deutschland 83 and Deutschland 86) and produced by Cristian Mungiu's Mobra Films, Hackerville is inspired by a remote Romanian town, also known as "Hackerville," which has a high concentration of cybercriminals. The series is the first-ever co-production by HBO Europe and German Pay-TV channel TNT Serie.

EPISODES INCLUDE:

Episode 1

Season premiere. After a German bank gets hacked, Lisa Metz, a Frankfurt-based cybercrime cop, traces the hack back to Timisoara, Romania, the hometown she left behind 20 years ago. Sent to Timisoara to investigate, Lisa is paired with a surly local cop, Adam Sandor, just as a police raid on a scammers' nest reveals a surprising connection between the scammer-in-charge, Dragos, and the bank hack. Meanwhile, upstart Cezar, Dragos' boss, goes head to head with real estate mogul Luminita.

Episode 2

On her second day in Timisoara, Lisa starts looking into Dragos' kid brother Cipi, who she believes is responsible for the German bank hacks. With her Frankfurt colleague Freddy's under-the-radar help, Lisa poses as a gamer and gains Cipi's trust, but their relationship takes an unexpected illegal turn, putting Lisa at Adam's mercy. Dragos piques the interest of a dodgy music producer, Borisov, who has ulterior motives.

Episode 3

Determined to save Cipi from himself, Lisa extends her stay in Timisoara and convinces madcap cop Nicoleta to disobey her boss' orders to help seek out Cipi, an investigation that soon intersects with Adam's. At a party thrown by Dragos' would-be producer, Cipi gets a rude awakening.

Episode 4

On the run from Borisov and, later, the SAS special forces, Lisa, Adam and Cipi go off the grid and spend the night in an abandoned hospital that brings back painful memories for the already distraught Cipi, who Adam and Lisa realize has stolen something that puts them all in danger. Borisov tries to engineer a rift between the trio, while Lisa's dad Walter comes to Timisoara to bring his daughter home.

Episode 5

After narrowly escaping Borisov's clutches, Lisa, Adam and Cipi go into hiding in a deserted village, where Adam has also stashed Cornel. While Adam returns to Timisoara to reluctantly team up with Walter in pursuit of Borisov, Lisa, Cornel, and Cipi try make the best of their limited sources of food and entertainment and Cornel deduces a shocking fact about Lisa's father.

Episode 6

Season finale. Borisov leaves Adam in an impossible situation, while Lisa turns to Cornel and Cipi's hacker friends for help in finding the data Cipi swiped from Borisov. As the noose tightens around Cipi's neck, Lisa and Adam's race against the clock uncovers more secrets.





