HBO Documentary News Series AXIOS Continues October 24

The Emmy®-winning series AXIOS on HBO continues with a new episode Sunday, October 24 (6:00-6:30 p.m. ET/PT).

The sharp and insightful news-making series features thought-provoking interviews with top leaders from the worlds of politics, tech, media, science, and business. Directed and produced by Emmy® winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the series features Axios' signature Smart Brevity® analysis, documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping the globe.

The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. This week's episode features the following segments:

Senator Rand Paul, R-KY is joined by Axios co-founder Mike Allen on Capitol Hill to talk about the senator's call to fire NIAID director Anthony Fauci, and his views on vaccinations, the debt ceiling and cryptocurrency.

FTX Founder & CEO Sam Bankman-Fried sits down with Axios business editor Dan Primack at the cryptocurrency trading platform's new headquarters in the Bahamas. The two discuss the future of crypto trading, government regulation and the 29-year-old's philanthropic plans for his $22.5 billion fortune.

Matt and Mercedes Schlapp of the American Conservative Union speak with Axios managing editor Margaret Talev. Dubbed Washington's "Trump-Era 'It Couple'," the Schlapps discuss GOP ambitions for the 2022 midterms, President Trump's plans for 2024, the fraying relationship between corporations and conservatives and the future of the conservative movement.

NASA Administrator, former Senator and astronaut Bill Nelson talks to Axios space reporter Miriam Kramer about the billionaires going to space, NASA's moonshot "Artemis" program and the global space race between the U.S. and China.

