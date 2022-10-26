HBO Documentary MASTER OF LIGHT to Debut in November

HBO Documentary Films MASTER OF LIGHT, directed by first-time filmmaker Rosa Ruth Boesten, debuts WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 (8:30-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The film had its world premiere at SXSW and was selected as winner of the Grand Jury Award for Documentary Feature. It was also selected as Best First Feature at Sheffield DocFest and Best Documentary Feature at the San Francisco International Film Festival.

George Anthony Morton is a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison for dealing drugs. While incarcerated, he nurtured his craft and unique artistic ability. Since his release, he is doing everything he can to defy society's unlevel playing field and tackle the white-dominant art world.

Now, he is on a journey back to his hometown of Kansas City, where he tries to heal the broken relationship with his mother and paint family members in the style of the Dutch Old Masters. Going back home forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life and discover the contribution of African influences to the realist tradition.

A One Story Up and Docmakers & Vulcan Productions production. Directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten; produced by Roger Ross Williams, Ilja Roomans, and Anousha Nzume; executive produced by Jody Allen, Ruth Johnston, Rocky Collins, Jannat Gargi and Geoff Martz.