HBO Announces YVONNE ORJI: A WHOLE ME. Comedy Special

The special debuts SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 at 10pm ET/PT.

Sep. 09, 2022  

The HBO Original stand-up special YVONNE ORJI: A WHOLE ME., written and performed by Emmy® nominee Yvonne Orji, debuts SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 at 10pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

In her second HBO stand-up special, Orji uses therapy as a thruline to discuss her evolving thoughts on friendship, dating, adulting, and why guys need better friends.

Bringing her signature style to Downtown Los Angeles, Emmy®-nominated actor Yvonne Orji (HBO's "Insecure") returns to HBO picking up where her first special, 2020's "Momma, I Made It!" left off.

A unique mash-up of stand-up comedy with scripted vignettes, YVONNE ORJI: A WHOLE ME. showcases Orji's range and vulnerability, while also serving as a no-holds-barred therapy session for both the artist and the audience in a beautiful mix of heart, humor and healing.

YVONNE ORJI: A WHOLE ME. is written and performed by Yvonne Orji; directed by Malakai, with vignettes directed by Jerah Milligan; executive produced by Yvonne Orji, Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman and DC Wade; co-executive produced by Kerry Coddett and Chinedu Unaka.

Watch the trailer for the new comedy special here:

Regional Awards

