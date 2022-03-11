HBO Announces GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES Series Premiere Guest Lineup

The new late night series GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES, featuring Emmy®-winning sports journalist and commentator Bomani Jones discussing timely issues that transcend the world of sports, debuts Sunday, March 13 (11:30 p.m.-12:00 a.m. ET/PT). New episodes will debut each Sunday for six weeks on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The debut episode features a one-on-one interview with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and a deep dive into the legacy of Duke University head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski amid his impending retirement.

Jones is currently a contributor on HBO's "Back on The Record with Bob Costas" and has made appearances in HBO Sports documentaries "The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina" and "Runnin' Rebels." As the co-host of ESPN's "Highly Questionable" and "High Noon" and the podcast "The Right Time with Bomani Jones," Jones has enriched sports commentary with his own unique style.

GAME THEORY WITH BOMANI JONES is executive produced by Bomani Jones, Adam McKay and Todd Schulman from Hyperobject Industries, Stuart Miller, Morgan Murphy and James Davis.