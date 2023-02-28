Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary

Coinciding with Father’s Day, the documentary will debut in June 2023 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Feb. 28, 2023  

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO's "When We Were Bullies," "Phantom Limb," "The Darkness of Day," "Human Remains"). Coinciding with Father's Day, the documentary will debut in June 2023 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

"I am thrilled HBO has acquired HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?," says director Rosenblatt. "Given that HBO has debuted two previous films I made with my daughter, and much of my other work, they are the perfect home for this film and for me as a filmmaker."

For 17 years, filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt filmed his daughter Ella on her birthday, asking her the same questions. In just 29 minutes, we watch her grow from a toddler to a young woman with all the beautiful and awkward stages in between. Each phase is captured fleetingly but makes an indelible mark. Her responses to her father's questions are just a backdrop for a deeper story of parental love, acceptance, and ultimately, independence.

Credits: Locomotion Films presents a film by Jay Rosenblatt; featuring, Ella Rosenblatt; producer, director, editor, Jay Rosenblatt; cinematography, Thomas Logoreci, Jay Rosenblatt; sound design and mix, Dan Olmsted; color grading, Robert Arnold; on line editor, Summers Henderson.



