 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Episode 2 to Air Tonight

Liev Schreiber narrates the five-episode HBO series, now in its Seahawks-focused season.

By:
HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Episode 2 to Air Tonight

HBO has released a preview clip of the second episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, the latest installment of the annual documentary series following NFL training camps. The episode is set to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max, continuing the five-episode season that follows the Seahawks through their preseason preparations.

This season marks the first time since 'Hard Knocks' launched in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens that the series documents the defending Super Bowl champion. HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS marks the franchise's first appearance on the 21-time Sports Emmy-winning series.

The Hard Knocks Podcast: Seattle Seahawks is available on HBO Max and wherever podcasts are available. It is the official podcast of the Emmy Award-winning HBO Original series, with each episode featuring conversations with players, coaches, and special guests, offering additional insight and behind-the-scenes stories from the Seahawks' training camp.

The season marks the first time since HARD KNOCKS began in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens that the series has followed the reigning Super Bowl champion, and the first appearance by the Seahawks franchise on the Emmy-winning series. The series is narrated by Liev Schreiber, with an accompanying podcast, HARD KNOCKS PODCAST: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, offering additional conversations with players, coaches, and guests.

Recent Articles
HARD KNOCKS Podcast Trailer Follows Super Bowl Champs Seahawks Into Camp
HARD KNOCKS Podcast Trailer Follows Super Bowl Champs Seahawks Into Camp
7/31/2026
SUGAR Season 2 Finale Hits Apple TV This Friday
SUGAR Season 2 Finale Hits Apple TV This Friday
7/31/2026
Photos: DARK STAR ORCHESTRA Opens Greek Theatre Run With Bob Weir Tribute
Photos: DARK STAR ORCHESTRA Opens Greek Theatre Run With Bob Weir Tribute
8/1/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $75
More Hot Shows Discounts