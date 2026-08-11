HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS Episode 2 to Air Tonight

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HBO has released a preview clip of the second episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, the latest installment of the annual documentary series following NFL training camps. The episode is set to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max, continuing the five-episode season that follows the Seahawks through their preseason preparations.

This season marks the first time since 'Hard Knocks' launched in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens that the series documents the defending Super Bowl champion. HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS marks the franchise's first appearance on the 21-time Sports Emmy-winning series.

The Hard Knocks Podcast: Seattle Seahawks is available on HBO Max and wherever podcasts are available. It is the official podcast of the Emmy Award-winning HBO Original series, with each episode featuring conversations with players, coaches, and special guests, offering additional insight and behind-the-scenes stories from the Seahawks' training camp.

The season marks the first time since HARD KNOCKS began in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens that the series has followed the reigning Super Bowl champion, and the first appearance by the Seahawks franchise on the Emmy-winning series. The series is narrated by Liev Schreiber, with an accompanying podcast, HARD KNOCKS PODCAST: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, offering additional conversations with players, coaches, and guests.

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