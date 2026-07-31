HARD KNOCKS Podcast Trailer Follows Super Bowl Champs Seahawks Into Camp

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HBO has released the official trailer for the Hard Knocks podcast companion to HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, with host Andrew Siciliano returning to guide listeners through the team's preseason as it attempts to build on last season's Super Bowl win. The trailer promotes the audio series as a companion piece to the television show, offering additional access and commentary around the Seahawks' camp.

Siciliano returns to follow the team for this installment, with the podcast available wherever listeners get their podcasts, giving fans another way to follow the team's training camp storylines.

The series itself, HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, debuted on HBO as a five-episode run, marking the first time the long-running franchise has documented a defending Super Bowl champion since its 2001 launch with the Baltimore Ravens. It also marked the Seahawks' first appearance on the Sports Emmy-winning series.

The Hard Knocks podcast is available wherever podcasts are streamed, while the HBO Original television series can be watched on HBO Max. Both formats are being positioned to give audiences an inside look at how the Seahawks are preparing to defend their championship.

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