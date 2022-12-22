HANGIN WITH MR. COOPER & STEP-BY-STEP to Come to truTV For Weekend Marathons

truTV is winding down the year with a throwback marathon that is sure to bring back memories for you and yours. These top shows from the '90s will keep your family laughing as you remember the familiar antics from years past. Join them for two three-day marathons of Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and Step-by-Step!

Ring in Christmas with your favorite NBA player turned substitute teacher Mark Cooper in the hit sitcom Hangin' with Mr. Cooper! Watch as Mark navigates his new school-teacher role with help (and setbacks) from his roommate and future fiancee, Vanessa; his best friend, Robin; and his school coworkers. You may even spot a young Raven Symone in one of her earliest roles! Catch Mark and the gang from Friday, December 23 8PM ET/PT - Sunday, December 25 10:30PM ET/PT.

After the holidays wrap up, let the new year countdown begin with another three-day marathon starring your favorite dysfunctional family in the classic sitcom Step by Step. Follow Frank Lambert and Carol Foster as they adjust to their new lives together-much to the dismay of their 6 kids!

As you reminisce on the chaotic nature of the holiday season, watch Frank, Carol, J.T., Al, Brendan, Dana, Karen, and Mark turn their hectic household into a harmonious one. DON'T miss a moment of Step-by-Step airing on Friday, December 30 5PM ET/PT - Sunday, January 1 3:30AM ET/PT.

