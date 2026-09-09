Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Relationship With Brad Pitt 'Love at First Sight'

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Gwyneth Paltrow revisited her relationship history during a recent podcast appearance, describing her early connection with Brad Pitt as "love at first sight." The conversation, highlighted in a clip from TODAY, saw Paltrow reflecting candidly on the beginning of her romance with the actor before turning to the more painful chapter that followed.

Paltrow spoke about the public nature of her breakup with Pitt, acknowledging how difficult it was to navigate a split that played out in the spotlight. She then shifted the conversation toward her present, noting the happiness she has found in her marriage to husband Brad Falchuk, whom she jokingly referred to as her forever "Brad."

The remarks offer a rare, reflective look at how Paltrow now views a relationship that shaped much of her public narrative decades ago, contrasting that period with the stability she describes in her current marriage.

Throughout the podcast segment, Paltrow's tone remained warm rather than regretful, framing both relationships as meaningful parts of her personal story rather than dwelling on old headlines.

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