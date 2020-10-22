Guests Announced for SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHING IS FINE

Vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.

Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine is a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah is joined by a fantastic array of special guests who participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.

Everything's Fine will premiere globally on October 27, 2020.

The special is directed by Natasha Lyonne with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne executive producing through their production company Animal Pictures in addition to Cooper and Paula Pell. Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment and Dan Powell and Alex Bach of Irony Point serve as executive producers.

SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHING'S FINE

GUEST STARS:

Aubrey Plaza

Ben Stiller

Connie Chung

Danielle Brooks

Eddie Pepitone

Helen Mirren

Jane Lynch

Jonathan Van Ness

Jordan Black

Marcella Arguello

Megan Thee Stallion

Tommy Davidson

Whoopi Goldberg

Winona Ryder

Jon Hamm

Fred Armisen

Marisa Tomei

