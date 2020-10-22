Guests Announced for SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHING IS FINE
Vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine is a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah is joined by a fantastic array of special guests who participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.
Everything's Fine will premiere globally on October 27, 2020.
The special is directed by Natasha Lyonne with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne executive producing through their production company Animal Pictures in addition to Cooper and Paula Pell. Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment and Dan Powell and Alex Bach of Irony Point serve as executive producers.
SARAH COOPER: EVERYTHING'S FINE
GUEST STARS:
-
Aubrey Plaza
-
Ben Stiller
-
Connie Chung
-
Danielle Brooks
-
Eddie Pepitone
-
Helen Mirren
-
Jane Lynch
-
Jonathan Van Ness
-
Jordan Black
-
Marcella Arguello
-
Megan Thee Stallion
-
Tommy Davidson
-
Whoopi Goldberg
-
Winona Ryder
-
Jon Hamm
-
Fred Armisen
-
Marisa Tomei