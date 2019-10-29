Greg Berlanti Announces New DC Projects for HBO Max

Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Titans, Doom Patrol) announced today at the HBO Max WarnerMedia Day two new projects in the works exclusively for the new streaming platform-Strange Adventures and a Green Lantern inspired series.



"Both of these original DC properties we'll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television," said Berlanti. "An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can't reveal any more about that just yet."



Strange Adventures, a DC Super Hero anthology series executive produced by Berlanti, will feature characters from across the DC canon. This one-hour drama series will explore close-ended morality tales about the intersecting lives of mortals and superhumans. Strange Adventures is based on the characters from DC and is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Titans, Doom Patrol), and showrunner/writer John Stephens (Gotham, Gossip Girl) serve as executive producers. Charlie Huston (Powers, Gotham) is a co-executive producer, Brigitte Hales (Once Upon a Time) is a producer, and Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (Dominique Laveau: Voodoo Child, The Twilight Zone) is a consulting producer.



The Green Lantern inspired series, based on the characters from the iconic DC comic, will come from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.





