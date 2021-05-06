Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Rights to THE PHANTOM

Greenwich Entertainment announced TODAY the acquisition of North American distribution rights to The Phantom by BAFTA Award-winning director Patrick Forbes. The Grain Media and Oxford Films documentary will have its World Premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival and Greenwich will release the film in theaters on July 2.

The Phantom tells the story of one of the darkest episodes in the long history of American justice. A story of how the State of Texas knowingly sent an innocent man to his death and left a serial killer at large. A case in which - for the first time - it can be conclusively proven that the US courts executed a blameless man. This film uncovers THE SHOCKING TRUTH behind a tale of murder, corruption, and lies that unfolded in the dusty, desperate streets of a Texas oil town nearly thirty years ago.



"I'm thrilled to be working with Greenwich on The Phantom. They completely got the movie from day one - the mystery at its heart, and the tragic importance of what happened. In this film, for the first time we prove without a shadow of a doubt that America executed an innocent man. It's a shocking, moving, and enraging story, and I couldn't wish for a better partner to tell it with.'

The Phantom was produced by Mark Bentley with Academy Award-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel and Doug Liman as executive producers. Rooks Nest , Great Point Media and Hitchley funded the film. Greenwich's Andy Bohn negotiated the deal with 3OWEST on behalf of the filmmakers.