Grag Queen to Host DRAG RACE BRASIL

On the heels of the successful launch of DRAG RACE MEXICO in June, World of Wonder, MTV, and Paramount+ announced the global star that will host the latest edition of the Drag Race franchise in Latin America: DRAG RACE BRASIL.

GRAG QUEEN will be in charge of guiding the contestants who seek to take the crown and become Brazil's next drag superstar. DRAG RACE BRASIL is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally excluding Brazil and Latin America where it will air on Paramount+ and MTV. The series will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US at a later date.

DRAG RACE BRASIL is the Brazilian edition of the multi Emmy® Award-winning television show and cultural sensation RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE. In this show, drag queens from all over Brazil will compete in challenges involving acting, fashion, comedy and more in hopes of becoming the next drag superstar and winning the grand cash prize.

Grag Queen

Grag Queen was born in Canela, a city in the Serra Gaúcha mountains, in Rio Grande do Sul, but has already conquered the entire universe. She was the winner of the first season of “Queen Of The Universe” and has taken her voice around the world with her hits like “Party Everyday”, “Milkshake” and her latest single "Que Passa".

Drag Race Brasil contestants will be REVEALED soon.

Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles executive produce for World of Wonder.

About Drag Race:

"RuPaul's Drag Race," an Emmy®-winning reality competition show, is hosted by multiple Emmy® Award-winning celebrity drag star RuPaul. Contestants compete in design, comedy, dance and lipsync challenges as they seek to take home the crown and the coveted title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." RuPaul's Drag Race is now the most awarded reality competition show in Emmy history.