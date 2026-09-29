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Gracie Abrams Performs LOOK AT MY LIFE on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The performance gave the late-night audience a full look at the song's arrangement.

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Gracie Abrams brought her song "Look at My Life" to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, delivering a performance segment for the NBC late-night program. The appearance gave viewers a straightforward look at the track, presented without any interview breaks cutting into the performance.

The segment centers entirely on the music, with Abrams performing the song for Fallon's studio and television audience. The clip captures the arrangement as delivered on stage, offering fans a chance to see the track performed live rather than through a studio recording.

The performance was released as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's ongoing lineup of musical guest segments, with the episode also available to stream on Peacock. The clip focuses squarely on Abrams and her band working through the song from start to finish.

Abrams' appearance adds to a run of musical guest spots on the program, joining a lineup that has recently featured performances from other artists across genres on the same stage.

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