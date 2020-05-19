Goldman Sachs Picks LGBTQ+ Cable TV Network For Black & LatinX Entrepreneur Cohort

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has selected Revry to participate in the first Launch With GS Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort. This eight-week virtual experience will provide high-touch access and resources to a select group of U.S.-based Black and Latinx founders to fast-track their companies' growth and build relationships with investors and industry experts.

Revry's 4 founders (75% People of Color) will participate in virtual, customized 1-on-1 and sector specific workshops with Goldman Sachs leaders and will meet with industry-leading startup experts on topics ranging from legal considerations to cap table structure to marketing and branding.

Revry is the first LGBTQ+ virtual cable network offering free live TV channels and On-Demand viewing of its global library featuring LGBTQ+ movies, shows, music, podcasts, news, and exclusive originals all in one place. Named to the prestigious Southern California Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers for six years in a row, Alia J. Daniels has found her niche at the intersection of entrepreneurship, digital media and law as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Revry, where she is dedicated to create avenues for authentic representation in media. Revry's co-founder and Latinx Chief Business Officer, Christopher J. Rodriguez is a producer and entertainment attorney with a background in reality television and digital media including acting as legal counsel on a myriad of award-winning shows including Shark Tank, Deadliest Catch, Jay Leno's Garage, The People's Choice Awards, and Storage Wars. And veteran LaShawn McGhee, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Revry, supported her country as an army nurse years before committing to her film career with a masters in film from AFI and working on film, television, and documentary projects as both Editor, Assistant Editor and Executive Producer. The company is rounded out with their 4th Co-Founder and CEO, Damian Pelliccione.

"It's wonderful to see such a high profile company like Goldman Sach recognize the value that our diverse perspectives have contributed to the unique way we approach business and think outside the box " said Christopher J. Rodriguez, Latinx Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer.

"Being selected to be part of the cohort is such an honor! Goldman Sachs is really leading the way in showing the investment world that supporting entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds is not only the right thing to do, it's just good business." said Alia J. Daniel, Esq., African American Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are excited about Revry's LGBTQ global streaming platform and reach," said Jemma Wolfe, Head of Launch With GS. "We are very impressed with the founding team, Damian Pelliccone, Christopher Rodriguez, Alia J. Daniels and LaShawn McGhee, and are excited to collaborate with them in our first cohort as they continue to scale Revry."

The Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort is a part of Launch With GS, Goldman Sachs' $500 million investment strategy grounded in the belief that diverse teams drive strong returns. Through Launch With GS, Goldman Sachs aims to increase access to capital and facilitate connections for women, Black, Latinx and other diverse entrepreneurs and investors.

