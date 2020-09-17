Global Digital Releasing Invites Viewers To Go Off The Grid In New Documentary - WONDERLUST

The film is set to debut on digital platforms Tuesday, September 22nd.

Global Digital Releasing has acquired digital rights to Gabriel Miller's documentary Wonderlust.

Towing the line between freedom and anarchy, the documentary examines the lives of a group of people living off the grid and in the desert. In this arid clime, these people live next to an active bombing range, on an abandoned Marine base, known as Slab City. Among the residents, there is: a preacher who is in love with a schizophrenic, a range runner with a family of five and a professor - who is a cerebral alcohol aficionado. As for Slab City's unofficial Sheriff, he shot and killed his stepfather at age six for raping his mother.

Referred to as the "last lawless place in the United States," Slab City attracts a wide variety of free spirits. This place also draws creative souls and pretty much anyone who wants to escape mainstream society. Miller's documentary takes us on an intimate journey inside the lives of several Slab City residents. Miller was inspired to make the documentary after first visiting Slab City in March of 2003.

Director Miller has talked extensively about the film. Recently, he said of the film's tone: "everything read despair. I didn't get it." But after attending an open mic night and meeting several of the residents, something clicked for the filmmaker. Miller went on to say "Slab City wasn't about despair, it was about personal freedom; but, I barely knew what that meant. Four years after that trip I returned for what I planned on being a two, maybe three weekend shoot. I'd grossly underestimated how I'd feel about the people I interviewed. The shoot ended up spanning three years of weekends and extended camping trips." The filming was fully engrossing for Miller, who also said: "Wonderlust started as a documentary about personal freedom and grew into more of a love story - an attempt to share why it's worth digging past the grime, sweat, and social distortions, to see my Slabber friends for who they really are, and how they got to be that way."

Directed by Miller, who also produced alongside executive producers Adam and Chase Whitton, the film is set to debut on digital platforms Tuesday, September 22nd!

The film will be available on several Digital platforms. Platforms will include: Amazon, Tubi TV, Roku, Docurama and Google Play. In advance of the release, the distributor is sharing the official poster, some stills and a preview scene - here.

An official preview clip: https://youtu.be/aKxdQh8J4Rg

To learn more about Global Digital Releasing, visit:

http://www.globaldigitalreleasing.com

And here: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalDigitalReleasing/

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You