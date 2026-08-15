D23 Recap: Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Stars Reveal Major Screen Projects

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Good Morning America brought viewers inside D23 with ABC News correspondent Ginger Zee reporting live from the convention floor as A-list stars rolled out major announcements for upcoming Marvel, Star Wars and Disney projects heading to both the big and small screen.

The segment captured the scale of the fan event, where studios used the platform to reveal new details about their film and television pipelines directly to attendees and cameras. Zee's on-the-ground coverage focused on gathering reaction from stars as the news broke in real time, giving audiences a sense of the excitement circulating throughout the convention.

The announcements touched multiple franchises under the Disney umbrella, with stars appearing to discuss projects spanning the Marvel and Star Wars universes alongside other studio titles. The segment framed D23 as a hub where entertainment news breaks in rapid succession, with talent stepping in front of reporters to confirm or tease what audiences can expect next.

Zee's report offered a snapshot of the convention's biggest moments rather than a deep dive into any single project, capturing the flurry of activity that defines the event each time it convenes. The Good Morning America segment underscored how D23 continues to serve as a launching pad for some of the entertainment industry's most closely watched reveals.

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