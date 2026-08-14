Sublime Performs New Single 'Until The Sun Explodes' On GMA Summer Concert Series

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Sublime brought its new single to a national television audience, performing the title track from the album 'Until the Sun Explodes' as part of GOOD MORNING AMERICA's 2026 Summer Concert Series. The American ska-punk band used the appearance to give viewers a first live look at the new material outside the studio recording.

The performance centered on the album's title track, offering a preview of the sound and songwriting on the forthcoming release. GMA's Summer Concert Series has served as a platform for artists to perform new music live for the show's audience, and Sublime's stop fit within that format, putting the spotlight squarely on the song itself rather than an extended conversation about the band's history.

The segment did not delve into details about a release date for the full album or additional tour plans, keeping the focus on the live rendition of 'Until the Sun Explodes.' For fans following the band's new era, the GMA performance marks a public rollout moment for the title track ahead of wider release.

Additional coverage of the performance is available through ABC News, which GMA pointed viewers toward for the full story behind the segment.

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