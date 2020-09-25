Gina Duncan Joins Sundance Film Festival as Producing Director

Reporting to Festival Director Tabitha Jackson and working closely with Programming Director Kim Yutani.

Sundance Institute today announced that Gina Duncan will join the Sundance Film Festival team in the newly-created role of Producing Director, reporting to Festival Director Tabitha Jackson and working closely with Programming Director Kim Yutani.



As Producing Director, Duncan will integrate the artistic vision of the Festival with its practical, audience-facing elements. She'll work with the programming team as they curate works for exhibition, and serve as a leader for creating strategic vision and decision-making on both the Sundance Film Festival and year-round public programs. Further key duties of the position: continuing to build policies and plans to develop and increase the inclusivity of the Festival more broadly, and managing year-round engagement among the industry and artist communities.



"Gina's experience across the arts, industry, and festival space excited us," says Jackson, "as did her stellar reputation, innovative spirit, values-driven approach and transformational results. I can't wait to partner with her and the rest of our incredible team on writing and producing the next chapter of Sundance Film Festival."

Duncan served as Vice President of Film and Strategic Programming at the Brooklyn Academy of Music most recently, where she created and implemented BAM's artistic programming in film, archives, and humanities. She deployed those program streams to strengthen the institution's mission, engage new audiences, and develop curatorial diversity. She led BAM's film operations, guided first-run film and repertory programs, and oversaw the annual BAMcinemaFest. Prior to BAM, she was Director of Industry Engagement and Special Programs at Jacob Burns Film Center, where she managed programming planning, operations, and worked closely with JBFC board members Jonathan Demme and Janet Maslin on curating and implementing their respective film series. She is a member of the board of SPACE on Ryder Farm and the advisory board of Jacob Burns Film Center's Creative Culture fellowship.



Says Duncan: "I'm excited to join the Sundance team at this key inflection point, as they imagine such a pivotal Festival. It's moments like these that invigorate not only creative programmers, but also enliven audiences who are ready to greet new and fresh approaches and ideas."



Duncan's first day will be September 28.

