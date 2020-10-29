Gianmarco Soresi's SHELF LIFE Now Available on Amazon Prime

Soresi's first comedy special.

Gianmarco Soresi's (Netflix's "Bonding," "Hustlers") first comedy special, "Shelf Life," is now available on Amazon Prime. "Shelf Life" will also air locally on MNN on Saturday, October 31st at 10:30pm and Monday, November 2nd at 9:30pm. An album release of the special will follow later this year, exact date to be announced soon.

Produced by Jacklyn Thrapp and Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand, and directed by three-time Emmy Award-winning photojournalist Andy Buck, "Shelf Life" is unique in that it also features behind-the-scenes documentary-style footage that chronicles Gianmarco's journey doing live comedy in the unpredictable and ever-changing world of Covid-19.

Gianmarco Soresi is releasing his first comedy special, appropriately titled "Shelf Life," in the middle of a f*cking pandemic! With comedy clubs around the country shut down for now if not forever, "Shelf Life" documents Gianmarco's process of building new material through shows in Central Park, on busy streets, rooftops, drive-ins, and Zoom, culminating in a socially distanced show filmed in a Brooklyn courtyard. "Shelf Life" proves that stand-up comedy truly is the cockroach of artforms: impossible to kill, rarely welcome and...never mind. "Shelf Life" proves that comedy will always find a way even if humanity does not.

During filming, safety precautions were followed to protect both the artists and the audience. Temperatures were taken at the door and audience members were instructed to sanitize their hands before entering. The seats, microphone, and camera gear were sanitized and the crew had KN95 masks, face shields, and individually wrapped craft services. Seating was socially distanced based on groups of roommates, couples, etc. Both producers were certified as Covid supervisors on set and there was a separate official Covid Officer present whose job it was to sanitize and make certain that social distancing rules were followed at all times.

View More TV Stories Related Articles