Ghost Adventures to Return with Paranormal Investigations on Discovery

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A chilling surge of sinister paranormal activity pulls the GHOST ADVENTURES team into their most harrowing and unsettling investigations yet, when an all-new season premieres Wednesday, September 30 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Navigating abandoned frontier towns, centuries-old landmarks and historic estates, investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley delve into the shadows of America's turbulent past in pursuit of restless dark forces wreaking havoc on the living. New episodes will stream the next day on discovery+ and HBO Max.

Bagans and the team harness advanced scientific technology and cutting-edge investigation tactics to document compelling evidence of the paranormal and unlock new insights into the afterlife. Descending into America's most historic and haunted locations, they face disturbing paranormal activity that is unlike anything they have experienced before. In the season premiere, the crew must separate fact from fiction as they investigate strange activity inside a sprawling Las Vegas warehouse. Now operating as a horror-themed escape room, the site's dark and sinister mob history has left behind a foreboding aura of violence and fear.

'These investigations pushed us into some of the darkest and most challenging environments we have ever faced,' said Bagans. 'Grisly and violent pasts created a breeding ground for extremely negative energy that was incredibly disturbing and unpredictable. The evidence we captured and activity we encountered was far more sinister and intense than anything we had expected.'

Later this season, the team investigates an Oregon home plagued by demonic activity tied to the land's dark past; a notorious Utah frontier town steeped in violent history; an abandoned Nevada mining settlement with an unscrupulous history that leaves visitors running in fear; a sprawling California estate where spectral nuns and an oppressive presence terrorize staff; and an eerie Nevada street lined with relocated old homes whose dark energy has traveled with them.

GHOST ADVENTURES is produced for Discovery Channel by MY Entertainment.

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