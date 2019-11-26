Get Ready For DCEMBER on TBS!

TBS is turning December into DCember with a selection of DC movies airing throughout the month. All DCember movies will also be available on digital platforms starting December 2. And don't miss the special presentation of DC Universe animated series "Harley Quinn" airing Sunday, December 8.



The linear schedule is below.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8



11:00AM - "The Dark Knight"

(2008) With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham for good. The triumvirate proves to be effective, but they soon find themselves prey to a rising criminal mastermind known as the Joker, who thrusts Gotham into anarchy and forces the Dark Knight ever closer to crossing the fine line between hero and vigilante.



2:30 PM - "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice"

(2016) It's been nearly two years since Superman's colossal battle with Zod devastated the city of Metropolis. The loss of life and collateral damage left many feeling angry and helpless, including crime-fighting billionaire Bruce Wayne. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel.



5:30 PM - "Wonder Woman"

(2017) Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons: trained to be a warrior. An American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home to stop the threat.



8:30 PM - "Suicide Squad"

(2016) Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed super-villains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own.



11:00 PM - Special Presentation of the DC Universe animated series "Harley Quinn"

11:30 PM - "The Dark Knight Rises"

(2012) It has been eight years since Batman vanished into the night, turning, in that instant, from hero to fugitive. Assuming the blame for the death of D.A. Harvey Dent, the Dark Knight sacrificed everything for what he and Commissioner Gordon both hoped was the greater good. For a time the lie worked, as criminal activity in Gotham City was crushed under the weight of the anti-crime Dent Act. But everything will change with the arrival of a cunning cat burglar with a mysterious agenda. Far more dangerous, however, is the emergence of Bane, a masked terrorist whose ruthless plans for Gotham drive Bruce out of his self-imposed exile. But even if he dons the cape and cowl again, Batman may be no match for Bane.



3:00 AM - "Batman Begins"

(2005) A young Bruce Wayne travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri Ducard, a member of the mysterious League of Shadows. When Ducard reveals the League's true purpose, Wayne returns to Gotham intent on cleaning up the city without resorting to murder. With the help of Alfred, his loyal butler, and Lucius Fox, a tech expert at Wayne Enterprises, Batman is born.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15



1:00 PM - "Batman Begins"

4:00 PM - "The Dark Knight"

7:30 PM - "The Dark Knight Rises"

11:00 PM - "The Dark Knight"

2:30 AM - "The Dark Knight Rises"

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22



3:15 PM - "Batman"

(1989) Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne fights crime in Gotham City disguised as Batman, a costumed hero who strikes fear into the hearts of villains. But when a deformed madman who calls himself the Joker seizes control of Gotham's criminal underworld, Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter Vicki Vale.



6:00 PM - "Batman Returns"

(1992) Set at Christmastime, Gotham City and its holiday celebrations are under siege by the Penguin and a group of circus freaks.



8:30 PM - "Suicide Squad"

11:00 PM - "Suicide Squad"

1:30 AM - "Batman"

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29



4:00 PM - "The Lego Batman Movie"

(2017) Lego Batman discovers there are big changes brewing in Gotham. If he wants to save the city from the Joker's hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe learn to lighten up.



6:00 PM - "Batman Forever"

(1995) As two new forces of evil--Two-Face, formerly known as District Attorney Harvey Dent until a courtroom accident left him disfigured by chance and fueled by vengeance, and the Riddler, who was previously Edward Nygma, an overlooked employee of Wayne Enterprises before his transformation into the most quizzical and dangerous of tricksters--join together to overtake the minds of Gotham's citizens and destroy Batman, their mutual enemy. In return for financing the mass production of his devious mind-controlling invention, the Riddler commits to helping Two-Face solve the biggest mystery of all--who is Batman?--not knowing that Two-Face's caped quarry and his own rival, billionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne, are one and the same.



8:30 PM - "Batman & Robin"

11:00 PM - "Batman & Robin"

1:30 AM - "Batman Forever"

